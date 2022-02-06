Man arrested at ECD bar with unlicensed firearm

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Man arrested at ECD bar with unlicensed firearm
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The police have arrested a 34-year-old Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident after he was found with an illegal .32 pistol at a popular drinking bar at Melanie, ECD. Police stat…