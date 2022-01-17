Man arrested after stabbing brother who was fighting with sister

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Man arrested after stabbing brother who was fighting with sister
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
A man, who was witnessing a fight between a brother and sister, has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed the 25-year-old brother. Injured is Veeraj Singh, a hire car driver of Scottsburg, Corri…