Man arrested after gun, ammo found at Ruimveldt home

As police continue efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets, a 50-year-old man was arrested after a pistol and matching ammunition were found at his East Ruimveldt, Georgetown home.

It was reported that a party of policemen from East Ruimveldt Police Outpost went to Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt where a search was conducted on the residence of the suspect.

In his presence, one .38 Taurus Revolver was found in a hammock inside the house. When examined, the said firearm contained five .38 rounds of ammunition inside the chamber.

The suspect was asked if he has a licence to carry the firearm and he responded in the negative. As such, he was told of the offences committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station where he was placed in custody.

The firearm and ammunition have been lodged and the suspect remains in custody pending further enquiries and charges.