Man appealing life sentence for raping elderly woman during house break-in

Marino Corbis

A man serving a life sentence for raping an elderly woman during a house break-in has appealed the jury’s decision and his jail time.

Forty-year-old Marino Corbis has filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal that he is appealing the jurors’ guilty verdict and the subsequent prison term imposed by trial Judge Sandil Kissoon.

He was originally charged with raping a 67-year-old woman in 2016. His case came up for trial at the Berbice High Court in March 2020, and his trial lasted for two weeks.

During this time, the prosecution called several witnesses, including the rape survivour.

The jury found that he committed the act on November 16, 2016 in Berbice.

When asked by the court if he had anything to say after the 12-member jury’s unanimous guilty decision, Corbis said, “I have nothing to say.”

Given that the prisoner had broken into the house of the mother who had raised him as her son, the prosecutor had remarked that the convict violated the rights of a vulnerable pensioner.

The convict was heard muttering a string of obscenities after the punishment was imposed.

Corbis moved back to Guyana in 2016 after having lived in Antigua and Curacao in the past, according to reports. His appeal comes up for hearing on December 7.