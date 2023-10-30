Man accused of rape gets $200k bail

Kishore Choonoo

A 34-year-old man who is accused of rape has been granted bail in the sum of $200,000.

Kishore Choonoo appeared on Monday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystel Lambert to answer to the charge of Rape, Contrary to Section 3(3)of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

He is accused of raping a 20-year-old female on April 3, 2023 at a hotel in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The charge was read to him, and he was not required to plead.

He was placed on $200,000 cash bail and the matter was adjourned to December 8, 2023.