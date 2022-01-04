Man, accused of child rape, charged for attempted murder

A Wisroc, Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) man, Jamal Reagon Forde, otherwise known as “Sugar” who is being investigated for child rape, was on Monday remanded to prison for attempted murder.

Forde, a labourer, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was laid pursuant to the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

He was arrested for the offences on December 31, 2021.

INews understands that after a report of rape was made, a member of the Community Policing Group (CPG) went to arrest the suspect. During that encounter, the suspect reportedly attacked the CPG officer.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently seeking legal advice on how to proceed with the rape allegation. Forde will make his next court appearance on January 31, 2022.