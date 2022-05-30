Man, 59, is country’s latest Covid fatality

A 59-year-old man who was infected with the novel coronavirus is the country’s latest Covid-19 fatality, taking the total deaths recorded to date to 1,234.

The man, who hailed from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 11 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,628.

There are three persons in the ICU, 20 in institutional isolation, 606 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 62,765.