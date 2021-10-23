Man, 56, is latest COVID-19 death; 100 new cases recorded

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died while receiving care at a medical institution, the Ministry of Health reported today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 894.

The latest fatality is a 56-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica), who died on Friday. The man was partially vaccinated

According to the Ministry, he was admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms and samples were taken, which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, 100 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 34,977.

There are 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and 3,476 persons in either home or institutional isolation. Another four persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 30,589 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.