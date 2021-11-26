Malawi defends decision to ask Mike Tyson to be its cannabis ambassador

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Malawi legalized the growing and processing of cannabis for medicinal purposes last year, although it stopped short of decriminalizing recreational use.

This week, Malawi’s agriculture minister Lobin Low sent a letter to Tyson — who has been involved in the cannabis industry in the US through various ventures — inviting him to become the face of the country’s cannabis industry in a bid to attract investors and create more opportunities for tourism.

The ministry did not say whether Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986, had accepted its offer.

CNN has contacted Tyson’s representatives and the US Cannabis Association, which the ministry said was involved in the deal, for comment.

Read More