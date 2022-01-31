Malali boat captain faces suspension after failing breathalyzer test

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that a boat captain of the MV Malali is facing suspension after he failed a breathalyzer test whilst on duty.

The captain has been identified as Jermaine Blackman. The Police Force released two videos showing a police rank from Regional Division Three conducting the test on the captain whilst he was on duty, en route to Leguan.

Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Errol Watts said a request was made by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to conduct a breathalyzer test on the boat captain.

Watts complied with this request and two tests were done on the captain of the vessel. The readings were 146 and 141 respectively, which is above the legal limit.