Major investments to promote proactive policing- President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali said that major investments are being made in proactive policing and intelligence gathering to meet the demands of a modern economy.

According to the Head of State, the Government’s vision is to create a fully functional, smart country to match the developments taking place across the nation. Modernising the security sector, he explained, sets the foundation for a safer country and the protection of people and their investments.

During a community meeting with residents of Grove, East Bank Demerara, on Friday afternoon, he noted that enhanced policing will include all facets of crime. He said CCTV cameras are being installed to automatically detect drivers who breach the speed limit on the new highways.

This measure, he said, is aimed to safeguard road users, especially in the reduction of fatal accidents.

“We understand the importance of safety on the road, and we are not satisfied with the way in which our dear human resource asset, the pride of our country, is being senselessly lost along our roadways,” President Ali stressed.

In addition to security upgrades, the Head of State announced that investments are also being made in the marine sector of the police force. Through these investments, landing docks will be erected along the coast, giving police additional and swifter options to track and stop criminal activities.

President Ali also informed residents that soon, the police force will be equipped with assets to conduct aerial surveillance, boosting crime-fighting capabilities and aiding in “intelligence gathering and proactive policing”.

“We are investing heavily in security and advancement of security. A lot of work is being done… this is the type of things we are doing to ensure full development of our country,” he emphasised.

REGULARISATION AND LAND TITLES

On Friday, the President also met with residents of Timehri and Friendship squatting areas on the East Bank of Demerara, where he made several on-the-spot interventions to bring relief to pressing concerns of the residents.

At Timehri, he announced that within the coming weeks, residents of Base Road, Timehri, will receive their land titles, securing ownership of lands they have lived on for years. However, President Ali noted that not all residents will be regulated as a result of aviation regulations and their proximity to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

“I am very pleased to tell you that with our aggressive work, within two weeks, I will be back right here to hand out titles for persons within the squatter settlement.”

He added that the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission has worked assiduously to process the applications.

However, he voiced his disappointment with the small number of residents who expressed interest in having their lands regularised. Of 400 households in the community, only 43 made the effort to follow through with the process despite a myriad of complaints.

Regarding the regularisation of residents at Timehri North, he said work is underway to hand over land titles by the end of this year.

Additionally, the Head-of-State said at the same time, the Ministry of Housing and Water is developing 800 house lots at Hauraruni, Soesdyke and is looking at alternatives to accommodate households that cannot be regularised in the Timehri area.

INTERVENTIONS

The Head of State also announced initiatives that will bring relief to farmers in the Timehri and Friendship squatting areas. Further to this, he told residents, that technical staff from the respective agencies in the Ministry of Agriculture would visit the community and conduct a comprehensive assessment of issues raised and prepare recommendations on the way forward.

After receiving feedback from the residents, the President also committed to undertake initiatives to repair and construct bridges, establish new roadways, pave streets, and set up recreational and community facilities.

During the meeting at Friendship, President Ali announced that a team would be deployed from the Ministry of Legal Affairs to the community to mediate outstanding land issues. He disclosed that a team will visit the youngsters in the Kaneville/ Samatta Point community to discuss employment and educational/training opportunities.

The vision of his Government, he affirmed, is to develop the lives of all Guyanese.

“These outreaches and these meetings across the country are aimed at understanding from all of you directly how you see things. What are some of the things that challenge you in the communities, what are some of your priorities, and how we can better enable you to be structurally integrated into the many programmes that the Government is offering.”