A fire of unknown origin this morning erupted at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

This publication understands that the fire started in the crime laboratory department.

Reports are that smoke was seen emanating from the ceiling and as such, an alarm was raised.

Emergency response personnel are currently on the scene and the situation is said to be under control.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.