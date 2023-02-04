Mahogany looks a cinch in Eileen Cliggott Memorial Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

MAHOGANY, the country’s top sprinter and middle-distance runner, should notch his 15th win from 23 starts at Caymanas Park in Saturday’s Eileen Cliggott Memorial at six and a half furlongs.

Last year’s Gold Cup winner, MAHOGANY ran rivals into the ground in the December 31 Ian Levy Cup, beating United States-bred stablemate JORDON REIGN’S by four and a half lengths.

SHE’S MY DESTINY is the only runner of four rivals capable of testing MAHOGANY on the lead. However, MAHOGANY has twice allowed SHE’S MY DESTINY significant weight and finished ahead of her up to a mile.

MAHOGANY allowed SHE’S MY DESTINY 28lb in the Gold Cup, beating her by 10 lengths. SHE’S MY DESTINY is actually 14lb worse off, carrying 112lb, as opposed to the 98lb she had in the Gold Cup.

Similar to the seven-furlong Gold Cup, which he won by two and a half lengths with topweight 126lb, MAHOGANY’s speed at six and a half furlongs makes him the horse to beat.

A suicide pace had allowed DUKE to finish ahead of MAHOGANY in the December 3 Mouttet Mile. MAHOGANY was being pressed by RUNAWAY ALGO, ATOMICA and SHE’S MY DESTINY. DUKE came from way back to steal second on the line from JORDON REIGN’S.

MAHOGANY turned the tables on Mouttet Mile-winner EXCESSIVE FORCE in the Ian Levy Cup when last out.

The Eileen Cliggott Memorial is the seventh of 10 races scheduled. First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200mHeroine (3)

Race 2 -1600mSir John (7)

—-Race 3 – 1820mLion of Ekati (2)

Race 4 – 1000m StVolatility (5)

Race 5 – 800m StSir Frederick (4)

Race 6 – 1500mUncle Vinnie (1)

Race 7 -1200mSensational Storm (9)

Race 8 – 1200mMahogany (1)

Race 9 – 1000m StKissmet (10)

Race 10 – 1400mRegal and Royal (6)

NewsAmericasNow.com