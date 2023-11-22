Mahdia woman charged with attempted murder of her husband

Amanda Prince

Thirty-seven-year-old Amanda Prince, of Danju Hill, Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro Siparuni) was on Monday charged with the attempted murder of her husband.

She made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Police stated that on November 19, Prince attempted to murder her husband, Ashton Courtman, a 34-year-old Pump Attendant at Danju Hill, Mahdia.

As such, she was remanded to prison and will make her next court appearance on December 12.

The victim and suspect have been living together for the past four years. However, on the day in question, at about 22:00h, the couple were seen consuming alcohol at their home when the suspect’s son asked her to fry plantains for him.

At that time, Courtman intervened and told his wife that he did not want plantain and ordered her to cook rice instead.

The woman became angry, armed herself with a small knife and dealt the victim one stab to the right side of his chest.

Police stated that the following day, at about 10:00h, the victim went to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition. The victim was later referred/Medevac to Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

The suspect was contacted, told of the allegation, arrested and charged.