Mahdia fire victim medevacked to US hospital expected home soon – GPHC CEO

The Mahdia Fire victim being transported from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday May 27, 2023 to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to be medivac to a NYC Hospital for specialised care

The 13-year-old student, who sustained critical injuries during the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire in May, is said to be recovering well and expected to be discharged from the New York hospital soon.

This is according to Georgetown Public Health Corporation (GPHC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robbie Rambarran during a press conference alongside a surgical team from Northwell, currently in Guyana to perform over 60 hernia-related operations.

Recognising her need for advanced care, the teenager was medically evacuated from GPHC, where she was initially seeking treatment, to the Northwell Health Burn Care Centre, Staten Island University Hospital in the United States (US).

Rambarran commended the growing partnership between Northwell and Guyana, remarking on their prompt assistance following the call for care of the 13-year-old.

“In a matter of 60 to 72 hours, we were able to secure passports and visas to medevac and take this patient to the Staten Island Hospital where they have a burn centre. We’re very grateful for that, especially in a time when we were most vulnerable,” Rambarran said.

He added, “She had several surgeries already and is recovering pretty well. She’s extubated and very soon will be discharged.”

Rambarran further noted that the teen is currently undergoing physiotherapy – a treatment that is done to restore a patient’s mobility, function and well-being.

On May 27, the critically injured teen was picked up by the Global Rescue Ambulance via the Air Ambulance at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and taken to the Northwell facility – which waived all costs for medical care.

While at GPHC, she underwent two surgeries, and her condition, though critical, improved steadily. She was the only victim to be taken out of the country to seek further care.

The fire that engulfed the Mahdia Secondary School girls’ dormitory in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) has claimed the lives of 19 of her friends and a five-year-old boy.Following Police investigations, a 15-year-old student was charged and remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre for her alleged involvement in starting this fire. This case was adjourned until this coming Tuesday.

Initial reports indicated that this student had her cell phone confiscated, and was previously suspended for engaging in activities contrary to the rules of the institution, after which she allegedly threatened to cause “trouble” during an argument with the administrators. (Pooja Rambaran)