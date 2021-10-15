Mahdia businesswoman was choked, beaten to head – PME

Dead: Denise Vieira

Denise Vieira, the 47-year-old businesswoman of Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) who was found dead in her home on Wednesday, was choked and beaten to death.

This is according to the postmortem examination conducted by Dr Nehaul Singh.

A police report indicated that the PME was conducted in the presence of the woman’s two daughters on Thursday at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary.

Dr Singh gave the cause of death as “asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck, compounded by multiple blunt trauma to the head and face, consistent with choking.”

The body has since been handed over to the relatives for funeral arrangements.

The woman’s reputed husband of eight years, a 33-year-old miner, was placed into custody and he is expected to be charged with her murder.

Police had explained that about three months ago, the woman had moved out of the house she shared with her husband to live in a separate structure in the same yard.

The woman, who operated a shop, reportedly moved out due to an ongoing domestic dispute with the man.

On the day in question at around 13:00h, a neighbour heard the woman telling the husband “get out my (expletive) place, leff me alone.”

The husband then left her house and proceeded next door where he was liming with some friends.

At around 13:45h, a customer went to the woman’s home/shop and that customer’s calls went unanswered.

This was communicated to the husband who went over to investigate. It was then he discovered the woman dead on the kitchen floor with blood oozing from her mouth, nose and about her face.

He reportedly attempted to revive her but she was unresponsive. A report was then made to the police by neighbours.

The body was examined for marks of violence, which were recorded.

Suspecting foul play was involved, the husband was contacted, told of the allegation, cautioned, and arrested. However, he has since denied the allegation.