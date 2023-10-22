Mahaica teen killed by speeding minibus

The body of Varesh Mangal (INSET) lying on the roadway after he was struck by the speeding minibus

A teenager was this morning killed by a speeding minibus on the Mahaica Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is 17-year-old Varesh Mangal also known as ‘Buddo’ of Lot 60 Good Hope, Mahaica, ECD. He was reportedly struck down by the minibus sometime around 07:30h along the Jonestown Public Road, Mahaica.

INews understands that the teen had left his grandmother’s house in Unity and was heading home on his bicycle to prepare for a family wedding which was taking place at Cane Grove, ECD

Reports are that the now-dead cyclist was struck from behind, resulting in him falling onto the roadway where he sustained fatal wounds.

On the other hand, the minibus driver claimed that the teenager suddenly swerved into the path of the vehicle thus leading to a collision.

The injured teen was picked up by police officers and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bus driver is currently in custody as investigations into the accident are underway.