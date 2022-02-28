Mahaica accident: DPP recommends ‘death by dangerous driving’ charge against cop

Dead: Shereeza Persaud and Christopher Bhagwandat

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that a death by dangerous driving charge be instituted against the officer who was behind the wheel in the Force-issued pickup that caused the tragic four-vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of two young persons earlier this month.

See full statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions:

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wishes to verify that the police file, “Fatal Accident Involving Motor Pickup PAB 3134, Motor Car PNN 8552, Motor Lorry GJJ 9151 and Motor Car PAB 8222” that claimed the lives of Christopher Bhagwandat and Sheereda Persaud on February 2, 2022, was received from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday 24th February, 2022; the police file was returned to the GPF with legal advice today, Monday 28th February, 2022.

Based on the statements contained in the police file, legal advice has been given for the police to institute the indictable charge for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. The DPP has ordered that a preliminary inquiry (PI) be conducted since the charge is an indictable one.

The DPP has also instructed that further investigations be conducted and the police file to be returned to these Chambers for further legal advice by Monday 7th March, 2022.

