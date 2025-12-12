MODEC funds Transition Education Programme for children with disabilities AI being utilised at Enmore Regional Hospital to interpret medical images 41.6lbs of marijuana found at Seafield Woman arrested for allegedly killing partner  Man charged for causing death of 11-Y-O girl Digital Health Training Institute launched
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Japan’s northeast, tsunami warning issued 

12 December 2025
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has hit Japan’s northeastern region, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake struck on Friday off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44am local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), according to the JMA.

The quake comes just days after a bigger, 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same region.

Following Monday’s earthquake, the government issued a warning to residents across a wide area, from Hokkaido in the north to Chiba, east of Tokyo, to be on alert for an increased possibility of a powerful earthquake hitting again within a week.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.

 

