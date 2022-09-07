Magnificent Miller guides Royals to victory

The Barbados Royals secured their third successive victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a resounding win over Trinbago Knight Riders by 80 runs (DLS).

The Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field, but a brilliant opening stand of 85 runs between Kyle Mayers and Quinton De Kock built the platform for Barbados Royals to score an imposing 194/4 after their 20 overs, with captain David Miller playing an exceptional inning, scoring 60 runs from just 36 balls.

David Miller

In a chase that was affected by rain, Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a batting collapse, losing six wickets in the powerplay before rain brought a premature end to proceedings with the score at 51-7 after 8 overs, the Royals winning on DLS by 80 runs.

Barbados Royals got off to a sensational start, making their highest powerplay score so far of the season with 67 runs, Mayers scoring 45 of those. After losing the wickets of both openers, Miller continued the momentum with some big shots, frustrating the Knight Rider’s bowling attack, before a late batting cameo from Jason Holder took the side to 194/4.

Trinbago Knight Riders lost a flurry of wickets early in their chase, with Devon Thomas taking the big wickets of Tim Seifert and Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard with his off-spin.

Sunil Narine loosing his wicket

Obed McCoy took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran with the last ball of the powerplay before Andre Russell lost his wicket in the following over. With 8 overs bowled and the Knight Riders 51-7, heavy rain forced an early end to the match, with the Royals winning on DLS by 80 runs.

The win means Barbados Royals maintain their 100% start to the tournament while Trinbago Knight Riders have suffered their first defeat of the season.