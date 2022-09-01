Magical Hosein spins Knight Riders to victory

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Akeal Hosein (L) and Kieron Pollard (R) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Mark Deyal of Saint Lucia Kings during the Men’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 2 between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex on September 1, 2022 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Trinbago Knight Riders 148/7 (Webster 58, Seifert 34 ; Joseph 4/17, Williams 1/23) beat Saint Lucia Kings 143/9 (Primus 38, Deyal 35; Hosein 4/13, Seales 2/38,) by 3 wickets.

A brilliant bowling spell from Akeal Hosein saw Trinbago Knight Riders kick off their 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a victory over last year’s finalists, Saint Lucia Kings, by three wickets.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field, Hosein taking frequent wickets to restrict Saint Lucia Kings to 143/9, despite some big hitting from batter Roshon Primus towards the end of the innings.

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a tough start themselves, losing two early wickets before a commanding innings from Tion Webster (58) helped to guide them to victory with four balls to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings had got off to a troublesome start as they lost openers Johnson Charles and Leroy Lugg in the batting powerplay. Mark Deyal began to rebuild with some fluent batting, but the 13th over proved to be pivotal as Hosein took three wickets, including that of Deyal and captain Roston Chase. The Kings continued to lose wickets, yet a late flurry of boundaries from Primus ultimately saw them reach 143/9.

Trinbago Knight Riders suffered major setbacks early in their chase, losing the wickets of Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran, as both batters were caught out trying to clear the boundary. Opener Webster led the recovery, scoring 58 runs from 45 balls, with support being provided by partner Tim Seifert. However, the Saint Lucia Kings fought back by taking the wicket of Webster, shortly followed by that of Andre Russell, an outstanding catch from Lugg sending him back to the pavilion.

It looked like Seifert and captain Kieron Pollard would take the Knight Riders to victory, but Alzarri Joseph dismissed both in the nineteenth over, before striking with his final ball to dismiss Seekkugge Prasanna and set up a nervy finish. In the end Anderson Phillip struck a six to take the Knight Riders across the line.