Magazine focusing on Forestry Sector launched

Project Officer of the Forest Products Development and Marketing Council Inc., Paul Bassoo, with a copy of Canopy magazine at the Guyana Forestry Commission’s booth at the International Building Expo 2023, Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) on Friday launched the ‘Canopy’ magazine — the first publication that focuses on the forestry Sector.

This launch was done at the 2023 International Building Expo at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Canopy, which is produced by Energy Magazine with the support of Sagacity Inc., showcases the achievements, challenges and opportunities of the forestry sector and the GFC’s promotion of best practices, innovation and sustainability.

The magazine features articles on sector-related topics such as forest governance, certification, products, product development, value-added projects, carboncredits, conservation, sustainability and more.

While commending the launching of the magazine, the Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Vickram Bharrat said, “The publication of Canopy magazine will help to keep the nation in tune with the rapid gains we are achieving in the forestry sector, which sometimes fly under the media’s radar. I see this magazine will be a valuable asset for sharing vital information about the massive progress of forestry and its value-added and spin-off sectors in Guyana.”

Energy Magazine and the GFC widely distributed the first issue of Canopy magazine at theInternational Building Expo.

Canopy magazine is available in print and digital formats. Click on the link to view: Canopy Magazine.

The magazine welcomes feedback, suggestions and submissions from its readers andpotential contributors.