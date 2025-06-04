Activists board a boat with a Palestinian flag flying atop it.
Activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition board the Madleen boat before setting sail for Gaza, departing from the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy on Sunday, June 1, 2025 [Salvatore Cavalli/AP Photo]

  • The Madleen ship, launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), is en route to Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid as the Palestinian enclave faces food shortages due to more than 90 days of total Israeli blockade.
  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg is among the 12 activists on board the vessel to break Israel’s siege of the Strip since March 2. The enclave has already been under Israel’s land, sea and air blockade since 2007.