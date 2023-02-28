Madewini/Yarrowkabra residents receive tanks to access clean water after creek contaminated

Minister Deodat Indar and Minister Kwame McCoy with residents of Madewini/Yarrowkabra who received water tanks

The government on Monday delivered 60 450-gallon water tanks to residents of the Madewini/Yarrowkabra area.

This follows the contamination of the creek water in the area.

Speaking with the residents during the handing-over exercise, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said the tanks will assist each household with the storage of safe and clean water.

“Last week, we sent up sixty tanks… and what we are here to do today is to make sure that the people of this community who are affected… received the tanks,” he said.

Also present at the exercise was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for the area.

Minister McCoy told the residents that the move demonstrates the government’s commitment to the residents there.

“Today is another demonstration of government being able to fulfil its word and promise to the people of this community and it shows our willingness as a government to work with people always; to be able to make sure that we can address their needs and be able to take care of situation that affects them,” the Minister said.

The residents were appreciative of the intervention by government, which will enable them to harvest and store, rain water for their household use.

One of the residents, Felix Clenkian, who received a tank shared with the Department of Public Information (DPI) what it meant for him and his family.

“We use to use the creek water now that the water is stagnant due to the floods… We start to buy water… today we are thankful for the tank we received because that will give us clean drinking water,” the resident shared.

Meanwhile, another resident Ann Mattias was very vocal about receiving one of the water tanks.

“It’s important to me because I use to have to walk about three miles to get water from the creek and now my children are able to have clean drinking water, we could wash, we could eat, and we are able to do everything having one of these tanks,” she said.

This exercise follows a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the residents during an outreach in January.

President Ali, met with various communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to address various issues that affected them.