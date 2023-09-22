Luxury eco-lodges to be completed soon

An artist’s impression of the eco-lodges

…as project faced several challenges, misses Cricket Carnival visitors’ influx

Initially scheduled to be completed in time for the Cricket Carnival season to provide alternative luxury accommodation options for the influx of visitors in the country during this period, the ambitious eco-lodges project faced several setbacks, pushing the completion deadline to September month-end.

Executing the project is DuraVilla Homes whose Chief Executive Officer Rafeek Khan informed this publication that the entire construction phase should be wrapped up in a matter of days.

An artist’s impression of the eco-lodges

Construction works commenced in June following its conceptualisation in May and according to Khan, though the initial deadline was missed, the project will still be completed in record time.

“Infrastructure, I would say is 95 per cent done; landscaping 90 per cent done…we have 12 to 15 homes completed; and then we have in the next (few days) we’re completing all the homes: we have ac [air conditioning units] going in, floors, cabinets…”

And whilst lamenting the missed opportunity during Cricket Carnival, Khan professed that there will always be a need for more luxury accommodation options in Guyana.

Some of the lodges at the worksite

Some of the challenges that contributed to the delay was a dengue outbreak at the worksite which resulted in some labour shortages.

There were also issues with consistent water supply to the site.

“While our hopes would have been to complete for the start of the CPL, there were many, many hinderances that caused the delay,” Khan expressed.

He also explained that there were a few changes to the project design, which also contributed to the delays.

One of the lodges at the site

Among other things, the changes include the addition of a two-storey building which will provide various amenities to the eco-lodge guests. These amenities include restaurants, spas and a gym but the providers will be determined by the government.

Meanwhile, while the physical structures will be completed by month-end, Khan explained that other things will be needed before the facility is officially opened for booking including consistent power and water supply.

Moreover, Khan revealed that at least every five homes will have something extremely unique about them.

“So, you’re not going to see every home looking alike. From the patio to the inside to the bedroom to the living room…you’re going to be seeing and experiencing wood in a whole different level that you’ve never experienced before.”

“What you’re going to see here is a whole new level of tourism for those who don’t have a chance to fly into the forests to see an eco-lodge, they should be able to experience it here once the services are provided properly.”

According to Khan, DuraVilla Homes, upon completing the project, will hand it over to the government which has envisioned a plan to have the facility, comprising a total of 30 lodges, run by women under the ‘100 women’ initiative announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

DuraVilla Homes is solely responsible for the design-build concept of the project which sits on two acres and with each lodge measuring some 500sqft. It was reported that each lodge will feature a bedroom, a complete kitchen, complete living, and complete verandah.

The entire project cost is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, upon completion, the project is expected to be sustained by rental income.