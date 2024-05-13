LTW 2024 records high influx of visitors compared to previous years – Sears

As the curtains were pulled on the 2024 Linden Town Week, Committee Member, Devin Sears reported that there has been a spike in attendance when compared to previous years. This he noted, was due to the increased accommodations that were made available for the event.

He highlighted that accommodations were up by 15-20 per cent from last year, all of which were booked out since December 2023. Additionally, he noted that more hotels are expected to come on stream soon to further bolster the hospitality sector.

In fact, he noted that a four-storey hotel which will make another 25 rooms available in the mining town is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

LTW Committee member, Devin Sears

This year’s town week also saw a different approach from the previous years, with a focus on making the events more ‘inclusive’. This year saw a comprehensive blend of cultural, recreational, and educational activities to showcase the history of Linden.

These included the first-ever trade exposition and art walk, debate competitions, pageants, kayaking, and tours to both historical and bauxite mining sites.

According to Sears, these events received major support from businesses and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs). One of the highlights of the town week events was the Career Guidance Booster programme hosted by SBM Offshore which provided the necessary educational material and guidance to secondary school students about careers in the oil and gas sector. Another such programme is expected to take place before the end of the year.

The committee member who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) expressed gratitude to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the efforts to ensure the safety of the locals and visitors throughout the Town Week activities. There were no reports of any major crimes or accidents during the celebration despite a high influx of traffic in the region.

Meanwhile, he stated that while the event was successful, there were some areas for improvement. Come 2025, the committee is looking forward to providing chartered flights for Guyanese living overseas among other initiatives.

This year’s Linden Town Week commenced on April 26 and ended on May 6 with a grand performance by international rapper, Rick Ross. The 54th anniversary of the town was held under the theme “We are One People! One Nation! One Destiny! Linden, the Heart of Guyana!”. Town Week 2025 will be launched in the third quarter of 2024.