Lt Col (Ret’d) Mohamad Aziz Nezamudeen honoured for over 5 decades of distinguished service to GDF Air Corps

President Dr Irfaan Ali yesterday conferred the Medal of Service on Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d), Mohamad Aziz Nezamudeen, honouring more than five decades of distinguished service to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps and the national aviation sector.

The award was presented at the GDF Hangar at Eugene F. Correia International Airport after Lt Colonel Nezamudeen piloted President Ali to and from Mabaruma.

In brief remarks, President Ali praised Lt Colonel Nezamudeen’s enduring legacy, noting that he has selflessly nurtured the GDF Air Corps with an extraordinary wealth of experience and theoretical knowledge.

“For over fifty years, Lt Colonel Nezamudeen has remained a pillar of aviation excellence in Guyana,” the President said.

Over the span of his career, Lt Colonel Nezamudeen has logged an estimated 26,000 accident-free flying hours, an achievement he described as one of the most memorable milestones of his life. Though formally retired from military service, he continues to serve the nation as a civilian pilot, actively supporting GDF missions and lending his expertise to critical operations.

President Ali also disclosed that the GDF intends to formally document Lt Colonel Nezamudeen’s legacy, ensuring that his contributions to national defence and aviation are preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

President Ali extended heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Guyana, commending Lt Colonel Nezamudeen for his exceptional service and enduring commitment to national development.

Lt Colonel Nezamudeen returned to Guyana after overseas training and enlisted in the GDF, completing the Military Conversion Course in 1978 before being posted to the Air Corps. Throughout his career, he played a vital role in national defence, security, and development—participating in reconnaissance, search and rescue, training, medical evacuations, and anti-piracy missions.

He also served as First Officer on the Twin Otter at the then Guyana Airways, and as Pilot-In-Command and instructor on multiple aircraft. Within the Air Corps, he held several key appointments, including Chief Pilot, Operations Manager, and Commanding Officer (ag).

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, and other senior military officers were present at the ceremony.