Loudoun United Football Club signs Guyanese midfielder Omari Glasgow

Loudoun United Football Club has acquired Guyanese midfielder Omari Glasgow on loan from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC for the remainder of the 2025 season. Glasgow can be recalled by Chicago Fire FC at any point during the loan period.

As Guyana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Glasgow joins the Red-and-White with valuable international experience with the Guyana Men’s National Team, having competed in both FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and CONCACAF Nations League matches.

“I’m very excited to join the club for the rest of this season, and I can’t wait to get started and compete with these guys,” Omari Glasgow stated.

Glasgow has made 16 total MLS appearances with Chicago Fire FC across the 2024 and current 2025 seasons. The 21-year-old made his MLS debut in May 2024 against the New England Revolution. He signed a first-team contract with the Fire in December 2024 and scored his first goal for the club on May 7, 2025, in a U.S. Open Cup match against USL Championship side Detroit City FC. Before his call-up to the senior team, Glasgow recorded 15 goals in 62 appearances for Chicago Fire II.

Glasgow began his international career with the Guyana U-17 squad in 2019, making his debut in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship qualifiers against El Salvador. In 2021, he made his senior debut, scoring in a 4-0 victory over the Bahamas during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, becoming the youngest goal scorer in the country’s history at just 17 years and four months old. In June 2022, he scored twice in a 2-1 win over Montserrat in the CONCACAF Nations League, again setting a record as the youngest player to score in that competition for Guyana.

In 2023, Glasgow was selected for Guyana’s 23-man squad in the CONCACAF Nations League B campaign, where he scored seven goals in five matches. His performance earned him both the tournament’s top goal scorer award and the Best Young Player honor. In November 2024, he netted his 18th and 19th international goals in a 4-1 win over Barbados, officially becoming Guyana’s all-time leading scorer.

“Omari is a tremendous young man who fits perfectly with our style of play and attacking philosophy, said Head Coach of Loudoun United FC, Ryan Martin.” “Coming from Chicago Fire, a club with a similar game model, he brings pace, directness, and the ability to stretch the opposition by running in behind. We believe he’ll be a big addition for us down the stretch and a fan favorite.” (USL Network)