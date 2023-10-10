Lorry driver gets $1M bail for causing death of security officer

A lorry driver was on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of $1 million for causing the death of 63-year-old Patricia Huston who was struck down along the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday.

Twenty-six-year-old Charria Naitram of Supply Village, East Bank Demerara (ECD) appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where the a ‘Causing Death by Dangerous Driving’ charge was read to him.

He, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

In addition, he was charged with driving an Unlicensed Motor Vehicle, driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and driving an Uncertified Motor Vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to each of these charges and was placed on $25,000 for each offense. The matter was adjourned to November 21, 2023.

It was reported that Hutson, a security officer of 13th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was struck down and crushed by Naitram who was at the time driving a motor lorry, GAE 8189.

He reportedly claimed that he was proceeding along the Ogle Public Road when he observed the traffic light in his direction change from green to red.

He alleged that upon seeing this, he attempted to apply brakes but the vehicle failed to stop and he consequently changed lanes during which the lorry’s back wheel collided with the pedestrian.

Huston, who had just disembarked from a minibus, was waiting to cross the road. As a result of the collision, she fell onto the road, sustaining injuries to her head and body.

She later succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.