Local security officials join global talks on tackling drug trafficking routes

PS of Home Affairs Andre Ally and CANU’s Head James Singh

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Andre Ally and the Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) James Singh are participating in the sixth phase of the SEACOP project which sets out to address the urgent need for intervention in drug trafficking routes from Latin America to Africa.

This critical initiative commenced in 2010 and has now entered its latest phase, inaugurated on June 17, 2024.

The event has brought together over 80 participants from both sides of the Atlantic, including high-level officials from more than 20 countries across the Caribbean, Latin America, and West Africa. The assembly is being held in Portugal, alongside European Union (EU) and international partners.

The SEACOP project initially targeted Senegal, Ghana, and Cape Verde, but subsequent phases expanded its scope to include the Caribbean and Latin America to counter the origin and transit of illicit activities effectively.

Over the next three years, the project will focus on supporting the fight against illicit maritime trafficking and associated criminal networks. The project is designed to enhance security, public health, and socio-economic development by mitigating the negative impacts of these illegal activities.