Local, int’l private sector interested in development of biomedical hub in Guyana

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has revealed that there has been much interest from local and international private sector bodies to develop a biomedical hub to expand the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

This is in keeping with the government’s vision of creating a modern, world-class health system.

Biomedical hubs are for researchers, clinicians, and public health professionals across biomedical disciplines to share research findings, ideas, theories, experimental results, and clinical experience.

Speaking on the ‘Guyana Dialogue’ recently, Dr. Anthony said this is one of the government’s plans to venture into the manufacturing of vaccines.

“We have been in discussion about the possible production of vaccines in Guyana and we have spoken to a number of partners pertaining to this,” the Health Minister disclosed.

Additionally, the government is exploring the manufacturing of diagnostic kits and other medical devices locally.

Minister Anthony said there has been lots of interest in this area, noting that this is another successful industry that can be developed in Guyana.

The government is aiming to position Guyana as a medical hub in the Caribbean region, by implementing technologies and improving the healthcare infrastructure countrywide. [DPI]