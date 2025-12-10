Local Govt Ministry considers park & vendor strip for Skull City 

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, this morning, conducted a walkabout of the Skull City squatting area at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

The visit formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to engage communities directly and address issues affecting residents. Minister Manickchand interacted with families, listened to their appreciation of ongoing works as well as their concerns, and assessed infrastructural and environmental challenges within the area.

The Minister informed residents that the area is currently being regularised by the Ministry of Housing, with 33 households already allocated lots. She noted that the remaining allocations are being processed.

She also shared that the cadastral plan has been lodged in the Registry and that the block title is being prepared, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026.

During the visit, Minister Manickchand met with the contractor responsible for road works and received assurances that accompanying drainage infrastructure will be completed by the end of January 2026.

She further committed to consulting with engineers to determine whether a park and vendor strip can be developed on the available land in the community.

Minister Manickchand emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens, including those in vulnerable and informal settlements, benefit from fair, organized, and sustainable development.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development remains committed to collaborating with communities across Guyana to support improved infrastructure, ongoing regularization efforts, and enhanced quality of life for residents.