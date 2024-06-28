Local Content Secretariat to conduct audits to ensure companies comply with Act

Head of the Local Content Secretariat in Guyana Martin Pertab

In accordance with the Local Content Act No. 18 of 2021 (‘Act’) and in keeping with the approved Local Content Master Plans and Local Content Annual Plans, the Local Content Secretariat this week wrote to Contractors, Subcontractors, and Licencees, reminding of their obligation to prioritise Guyanese nationals having the relevant qualification and experience for employment.

In the missive, the parties were reminded that when a Guyanese national has the relevant qualification, but lacks the requisite experience, that Guyanese shall benefit from necessary training. Therefore, Contractors, Subcontractors, and Licensees are required to ensure that Guyanese nationals employed to support their operations continuously benefit from training and capacity development.

The Secretariat wrote, too, that it will be conducting audits to ensure compliance with the foregoing and other requirements stated in the Act. As part of those audits, Contractors, Subcontractors, and Licencees will be required to submit evidence of, inter alia, providing Guyanese nationals the opportunity to apply for new and vacant positions, ensuring a level playing of benefits between Guyanese nationals and non-Guyanese applicants, and consideration for overcoming experience gaps for Guyanese national applicants through training and mentorship.

Failure to comply with this and other requirements of the Act would render the Contractor, Sub-Contractor, or Licensee non-compliant and therefore hinder the receipt of the Local Content Certificate of Compliance and other related approvals.