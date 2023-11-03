Loaded revolver found in female washroom at CJIA

The revolver that was found

A loaded revolver was this morning found in a female washroom at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The discovery was made at around 09:30hrs by Akeem Algernon, a 30-year-old plumber attached to the CJIA when he went to a public washroom facility at the airport, to conduct a routine inspection.

The gun was observed on the cistern of the toilet, police said.

The matter was reported to the police and ranks immediately responded.

The gun in question is a .38 revolver.

The firearm was seized, sealed, marked and lodged in an evidence bag at Timehri Police Station.