Loaded revolver found in female washroom at CJIA

The revolver that was found
A loaded revolver was this morning found in a female washroom at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
The discovery was made at around 09:30hrs by Akeem Algernon, a 30-year-old plumber attached to the CJIA when he went to a public washroom facility at the airport, to conduct a routine inspection.
The gun was observed on the cistern of the toilet, police said.
The matter was reported to the police and ranks immediately responded.
The gun in question is a .38 revolver.
The firearm was seized, sealed, marked and lodged in an evidence bag at Timehri Police Station.