High-level meeting convenes to tackle reduced gold declarations Understand what Govt is doing and ask yourself where you fit in - Go-Invest Head tells Reg. 10 businesses  Pandit in custody as police investigate assault at Zeelugt UNESCO adds Deepavali to Intangible Cultural Heritage List Contractor axed for poor performance on Princes Street project Every police officer must obtain passes in Math and English – Pres. Ali
World News

Liverpool football parade driver jailed for over 20 years 

16 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

A British driver who injured more than 130 people by speeding his car into a crowd of Liverpool football fans during a championship victory parade in May has been sentenced to 21-and-a-half years.

Paul Doyle, 54, rammed his minivan into the mass of fans in the city of Liverpool simply because he lost his temper, according to prosecutors. Last month, he pleaded guilty to charges including nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The footage is truly shocking,” Judge Andrew Menary said on Tuesday.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, to convey in words alone the scenes of devastation you caused. It shows you deliberately accelerating into groups of fans, time and time again.”

More to come.

 

Support us

Related News

14 December 2025

Australia reels from mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney 

05 December 2025

Russia increasingly belligerent as truce talks flounder, Ukraine war rages 

02 December 2025

Israel’s Netanyahu says deal with Syria possible but demands buffer zone 

09 December 2025

US court orders Trump admin to restore Rumeysa Ozturk’s student status 