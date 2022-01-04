Linden woman suffers fractured skull, broken arm after beating from partner

Despite efforts from a 14-year-old boy to save his mother from his abusive father, a 31-year-old woman is now nursing a fractured skull and broken arm after she was badly beaten by her partner of some six years.

Injured is Simone Edwards, a security guard of Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice). She shares four children with the suspect who has since been arrested.

At around 17:00hrs today, the couple returned home from work together and immediately went to the side of the house where they began talking.

Shortly after, the suspect went inside the house and then ventured back outside where he and his partnered continued their discussion.

The woman then began to speak loudly but the 14-year-old, who was at home at the time, did not hear what she was saying as he was on his computer.

The teen then heard his mother start to scream and upon rushing outside, he saw his father beating her with a piece of wood.

“…he saw the victim laying facedown, motionless, with the suspect stooping over her with a piece of wood, lashing to the back of her head,” Police said in a statement.

Upon seeing this, the child ran inside the house, grabbed a cutlass and returned to confront his father. However, the man reportedly pelted his son with a piece of wood and then escaped.

The victim’s uncle and nephew were alerted and they went behind the suspect. Public-spirited persons also joined the chase, resulting in the capture of the suspect who was assaulted before he was handed over to the police.

The victim was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was seen by the doctor on duty who admitted her a patient in a critical condition suffering from a fractured skull and a broken left arm.

The suspect was escorted for medical attention where he was also seen by a doctor on duty who also admitted him as a patient under police guard.