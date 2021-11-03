Linden woman shot by ex-husband who threatened to kill her

A 36-year-old businesswoman of Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was last evening shot to her abdomen by her ex-husband, who had in the past, threatened to kill her.

The woman, who operates a grocery store from her home, was in the shop at around 17:00h when her ex-husband arrived and threatened to kill her. “I gon kill you and yuh man,” the man reportedly told his ex-wife.

According to a police report, the woman did not take the threat seriously and continued plying her trade as her ex-husband departed.

However, at around 19:30h, the ex-husband returned, armed with a gun, which he used to fire two shots in the direction of the businesswoman.

One of the bullets struck the woman to the right-side abdomen, causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect then made good his escape on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim managed to make a phone call to some church members who assisted in taking her to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was admitted her a patient being treated for gunshot injuries.

Acting on certain information received, police arrested the suspect was arrested at Canvas City at around 20:45h. the man was escorted to the McKenzie Police Station where he was told of the allegation, cautioned and he opted to remain silent.

He was placed in custody pending investigations.