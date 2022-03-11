Linden security guard attacked, chopped

A 26-year-old security guard is now hospitalised with severe chop wounds after he was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday by two males armed with cutlasses.

Injured is Swayn David of Wismar Linden. The incident occurred sometime around 04:30 hrs at Saint Aiden’s Primary School Blueberry Hill Wismar, Linden.

According to police reports, David was sleeping in the guard hut when he felt a chop to the back of his head. He then observed one of the suspects standing over him with a cutlass, who dealt him another chop to his forehead and as he managed to exit the guard hut he was confronted by the other suspect who dealt him a chop to his left hand.

The security guard further told police that he managed to run away and went to the Wismar Hospital Complex, where he was later transferred to the Mackenzie Hospital. After being examined by the doctor on duty there, he was later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital. His condition was regarded as serious but stable.

The police say it is unclear at this stage what is the motive behind this incident. Investigations continue.