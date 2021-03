Some 120 nurses on Monday joined calls made by Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) officials for the removal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) Rudy Small, ove…

During a recent investigation of misconduct and breaches of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by some Officers at Base Camp Ayanganna, the Guyana Defence Force said it learnt of an allega…