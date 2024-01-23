Linden man remanded for 2021 murder of girlfriend

L-R: Shaquan Alleyne (suspect) and Shonette Dover (victim)

Shaquawn Alleyne, who had been on the run for over two years, was today charged and remanded for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Shonette Dover.

Alleyne, who was recently captured by Surinamese authorities and handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead.

He was remanded to prison until February 27.

Dover was shot to death at Canvas City, Wismar, on April 3, 2021 but her body was not found until April 29, 2021, buried in a shallow grave in the accused’s yard.

A younger sister of the victim, who had witnessed the shooting, eventually alerted Police to what had transpired.

With guidance from that sister, the victim’s decomposed body was found in a shallow grave aback Alleyne’s Canvas City, Linden home.

Alleyne’s father and Dover’s 15-year-old sister had been arrested during the investigation. Police had indicated that the teen had led them to the shallow grave where the missing woman’s remains were buried after confessing to being at the scene of the crime when the woman died on April 3, 2021.

A post-mortem examination (PME) had been conducted on Dover’s body, and it revealed that she had died as a result of a single gunshot injury to the head.

On May 4, 2021, Dover’s teen sister was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in relation to Dover’s death.

Meanwhile, Alleyne has since reportedly told detectives that he accidentally shot his girlfriend and that it was not premeditated.

He alleged that Dover had made breakfast on the day in question and they were all sitting in his living room when he sent her 15-year-old sister to fetch him his .38 revolver.

The suspect further stated that while cleaning the weapon, he pulled back the hammer, pointed it and waved it around.

Dover, he claimed, cautioned him about playing with the weapon, but his finger fell on the trigger and it went off.