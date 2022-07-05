Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Severely Injuring Fan After He Threw Phone From Stage

Lil Uzi was not feeling the antics of a fan who threw a phone on stage during his performance at the Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom.

Lil Uzi Vert was the headlining act at Wireless Festival on Sunday, and in the middle of the excitement, the rapper might be catching a lawsuit for his actions of inadvertently flinging a phone into the air, which landed on another innocent fan’s head.

The phone was thrown on stage by a fan closer to the stage, presumably for the rapper to make a selfie video and return to the fan. However, an irritated Lil Uzi Vert grabbed the phone and threw it into the crowd.

A video shared on Tik Tok by other fans shows a woman whose head is bleeding allegedly from the phone, dropping on her head and busting it open.

Two videos were shared showing the rapper hyping up his fans during the performance of his 2016 song “Money Longer.” After turning around, the rapper notices the phone, which he grabs and flings with all of his. The phone can be seen traveling high above the crowd by a good distance.

Another video, however, shows a woman by the name of Drilla G showing her head and blonde hair bloodied while a tissue that was used to press the wound is also red.

The woman was also seen being escorted for medical assistance by a security guard.

On her Tik Tok account, the woman also explains what happened.

“I am the chick that got head smashed in by the phone,” she began as she said the phone also hit another person.

“Yes, there was some damage caused, but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with,” she added.

@ccornonmycob

#duet with @ac15500 #wireless #liluzivert #wireless2022 @Lil Uzi Vert @Wireless Festival Give me some credit for that touch

? original sound – ??

@ccornonmycob

#wireless #liluzivert #wireless2022 #liluziphone To keep you all in the mix

? original sound – Drilla G

The woman added that there was no way she could have avoided injury as the venue was packed and she couldn’t step out of the path of the phone.

“And even if I did [move out of the way] it would have hit someone either way, [the phone] wouldn’t hit [the ground] first, “she stated.

It’s unclear if she is planning to sue the rapper or Wireless but noted that. “everything is being dealt with.”

On Tuesday, an unnamed source told the Shade Room that the rapper did not intend to hit anyone when he threw the phones off of the stage. According to The Shade Room, the rapper was only returning the phones to fans.

“During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him. He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance — he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual,” the source said.

Neither Lil Uzi nor Wireless has addressed the incident as yet. So far, only one woman has claimed to be injured, even though she said another person was also hurt from the phone smashing in the head.