Lil Tjay Alert And Talking For The First Time Since Getting Shot

Lil Tjay is reportedly conscious and speaking about a week after being shot multiple times in a robbery at a New Jersey mall.

Lil Tjay is making steady progress with his recovery after he was said to have been in a coma after the shooting incident. Now for the first time since he was shot and injured outside a New Jersey Chipotle, the New York rapper is alert and talking.

As of Thursday, he was still hospitalized, and according to the news site, he is awake and speaking. He was previously using a breathing tube to assist his breathing, and according to TMZ, the rapper’s voice organs are thankfully not damaged, and he sounds like himself.

Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in the chest and neck areas by suspect Mohamed Konate on June 22 as he attacked the rapper and two of his associates while they were sitting in a car in a New Jersey mall parking lot. Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, declined to comment on his medical condition.

In the meantime, Konate, a New York City native, is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses.

Konate was also shot during the robbery, according to court documents. The arrest record for Konate, 27, showed that he suffered a gunshot wound and was only arrested when he turned up at a hospital in New York City for treatment. He was nursing multiple gunshot injuries.

The report noted that Konate was fired upon and hit by Tjay’s associates. He was able to escape the shooting with help from an “unidentified co-conspirator” who helped him into a BMW and drove him from New Jersey to New York. The car was spotted on surveillance video dropping off Konate at the Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side at 12:29 a.m, less than a half-hour after the shooting.

Police have not announced the charges of the co-conspirator, but the associates of Lil Tjay Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, were both arrested and charged with possession of an unlawful weapon.

It’s unclear if they have been released from custody as they were being held at Bergen County jail.