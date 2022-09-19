Lil Fizz and Omarion Not On Speaking Terms Amid New B2K Revelations

Lil Fizz and Omarion are not on speaking terms amid some new revelations inside the B2K camp. Some sources close to the group are now calling their relationship irreparable.

The drama swarming B2K continues with Lil Fizz adding another layer to it as he explains the real reason that the group stopped going on tour and eventually went solo. The members of of the 2000s boy group have been beefing since July after Omarion’s Verzuz with Mario. Since then, Omarion has been against other members of B2K, with many back and forths between them.

Lil Fizz is also adding his voice to the drama as he recently appeared on Drink Champs, where he shared insight on the real reason Omarion went solo. According to Fizz, the group was already at odds around the time when tensions arose between him and Omarion and others as O was close to the group’s management. He also went behind the group’s back and did things like recording his first solo song with Jermaine Dupri.

Fizz said that the group was on tour, and at some point, it was revealed that he (Fizz) had been sleeping with a woman throughout the entire tour.

“I was smashing ole girl the whole tour,” he said as he re-enacted Omarion’s reaction as he grabbed his stomach and appeared to have difficulty breathing before rushing off to the bathroom.

He also mimicked Omarion’s reaction, where he said he really liked the girl. “I’m like, ‘Bro that’s not your girl. What’s up? You cool?” he stated with a confused look on his face.

Fizz did not go into disclosing the identity of the woman, only saying that she was a “regular chick.”

“This was a random that was on the road with us,” he said as he ignored DJ EFN asking if she was a dancer.This is the second woman Lil and Omarion seemed to be at odds over. The two previously had issues after Fizz became involved with Apryl Jones, with whom Omarion has two children.

His relationship with Jones led to the men not being on speaking terms, and to this day, they are still at odds. Fizz did issue an apology last year, but Omarion has not acknowledged him. On the other hand, Omarion recently released his new book and has been minding his business on social media, minus the occasional shady post at other members of B2K.