Lil Durk’s OTF Rapper Doodie Lo Accused Of Sexually Abusing 5-Y-O Boy, Lawyer Speak

Lil Durk’s OTF rapper Doodie Lo is denying the accusations leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend, who says that her 5-year-old son has had health issues and started pooping his pants in the past few months due to the rapper putting three screws up his butt.

Doodie Lo, whose real name is David Saulsberry, took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night to respond to his ex-girlfriend’s allegations. The OTF rapper, along with another woman claiming to be his attorney, denied the allegations and threatened his ex-girlfriend with a defamation lawsuit.

Earlier in the evening on Thursday, rapper FTN Bae, the mother of the 5-year-old, claimed to be his ex-girlfriend and that the 5-year-old boy is her son. She shared an audio recording of the little boy telling his mother what was done to him.

In the recording, the little boy can be heard choking up and crying as he tells his mother that Saulsberry put three screws up his butt, and it “hurted.”

The woman says the incident occurred in August but that the child kept it a secret until October as he started having health issues like pooping his pants and had to be placed back into pampers.

After his mother became worried and pressed him, the child told his mother what had happened.

“August 6th i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus. Scared and afraid my son hid the screws outside so he ‘couldn’t find it & do it again’ and never told me about it. He was trying to be sooo tough that he dealt with this for 2 months and it clearly was AFFECTING him. NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS i would think this would be my story (‘my boyfriend sexually assaulting my son’),” she said.

She continued: “My son and my life will never be the same. This is not a sympathy post or a clout post this is simply me a heartbroken mother WHO IS DOING EVERYTHING i can do for justice for MY SON ! While i’m patiently waiting for the police to complete there investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him should talk to there kids. This couldn’t have been his first time but he picked the right family to f— with. You just never know who people really are & what there capable of. Stay blessed,” the rapper wrote.

Meanwhile, as police are investigating, Doodie Lo is still free and even appeared on Instagram, grinning while his lawyer addressed the accusations.

“This sh*t beyond me,” he said before his lawyer jumped in. “We just kind of want to address everything that’s going on,” the attorney said. “It’s very, very serious and we want everyone to know that we’re taking it very serious because when we’re talking about children and things happening to children, that is very serious,” she said.

She also questioned the evidence that FTN Bae and her son had.

“Just to start, people can’t make certain accusations without evidence,” the lawyer continued. “That’s called defamation. A lot of people know what defamation is, once you publish it, it’s out there in the universe and the damage is done. Many people have visited Florida, live in Florida know, the police pretty much will come and get you if they have even a modicum of evidence against you for a crime.”

She also pointed out that her client isn’t in custody, nor has he been charged for any wrongdoing.

The lawyer also alleged that FTN Bae was “harassing my client” and suggested that the audio of the little boy had “clearly” been edited.

Doodie Lo, 29, is a good friend of Chicago rapper Lil Durk and is affiliated with OTF, Durk’s link. The two have been seen together numerous times, with Durk even gifting Doodie Lo a 10K pair of earrings at his birthday earlier this year.