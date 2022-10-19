Lil Baby Speak On Tension With Migos’ Quavo And Offset

Lil Baby says there is no beef with Migos as he step forward to address recent tension with Quavo and Offset.

Lil Baby used his recent interview with Posted on the Corner yesterday, October 18, to share that he has no animosity with Quavo, Takeoff, or Offset. According to the Atlanta native, he chose not to engage in the rumors because he simply did not want to feed into the speculation. When asked about his relationship with the trio, he said that he didn’t even want to comment because it may make an issue where there is none.

“First of all, I really don’t see sh*t on the internet. People send me sh*t and I be wanting to comment, but then I feel like that’s just gonna make it even more… But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them,” he added.

Fans started suspecting that there was bad blood between the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper and the Migos back in 2020. The rumor was fueled by DJ Akademiks suggestion that Lil Baby was rising fast at Quality Control Music and seemed to be taking over the “Walk It, Talk It” rappers.

Takeoff, Popcaan, and Quavo in Jamaica

DJ Akademiks’ suggestion came not too long after it was alleged that there was an altercation between Offset and Baby’s 4PF crew. Following that, the rift seemed to become more intense when Offset sued Quality Control over his solo catalog, which many thoughts was a subliminal dig at label CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

What made matters worse was another rumor which this time suggested that Lil Baby had a fling with Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie in 2021. Some think that Quavo rapped about that alleged clandestine relationship on his latest album, which was a joint effort with Takeoff, called Only Built For Infinity Links.

“I said ‘Caresha, please’ ’cause she too messy / B**ch f***ed my dawg behind my back but I ain’t stressin’ / You wanted the gang? You shoulda just said it, we would’ve just blessed it / Now sh*t got messy,” he rapped on a track called “Messy.”

It didn’t help the situation when Lil Baby seemingly responded to Quavo on his own new album It’s Only Me on a track called “Stand On It.” In that song, he raps, “I don’t want yo b*tch, we can’t swap out / They ain’t on sh*t, tell ’em to pop out.”

Again sharp-eyed fans were putting pieces together and felt that the line directly referenced an Instagram Story from Quavo that read: “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out! #QCTheLabel.” More evidence presented itself, as the story was posted a short while after Saweetie was seen sitting on what many suspected was Lil Baby’s lap.

Again Lil Baby seemed to address the controversy on another track. In that one called “Not Finished,” Lil Baby seems to rap about the photo that made the rounds on social media. “She post a picture without my permission / Got me in some shit, man, these women is wild,” he rapped.

By all appearances, it does seem that there is some tension between the rappers but based on Lil Baby’s response to the question. It doesn’t seem to have quite escalated to any beef as yet.

It may all be water under the bridge now, though, as last year, Saweetie and Quavo officially called it quits after more than two years together. Saweetie confirmed the news in two tweets back then and alluded that the “Intentions” rapper had been unfaithful.