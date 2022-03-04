Lifeless body of man found at Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road

The lifeless body of a man suspected to be in his 60s was on Wednesday found along the Meten-meer-Zorg Public Road on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

According to reports received, the police were contacted and informed that the lifeless body of a man was seen lying on the roadway.

As such, police went to the scene where they found the man lying face down. He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since confirmed that no marks of violence were seen on the body. An investigation continues.