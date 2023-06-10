LGE will determine synergy between Central Govt, township – President Ali

Scores of PPP/C supporters turned up for the party’s public meeting at Rose Hall, Berbice on Friday ahead of the June 12, 2023 Local Government Elections

…more accountability, progress at NDCs, municipalities – Jagdeo promises at Rose Hall

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) took its 2023 Local Government Election campaign to Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), where President Dr Irfaan Ali told scores of party supporters at Rose Hall that the upcoming elections will determine not only the leadership in the township but also set the synergy between Central Government and the municipality.

During his presentation at Friday’s public meeting, Ali underscored the importance of this local government poll.

“There is an importance between Central Government and Local Government. In Central Government, we require the local government to be fully on board with what we are doing. That is very critical. So, the Local Government Election is a very important election in ensuring that there is synergy between the Central Government and the Local Government, in this case, this township [Rose Hall]. And the only way we can ensure that that synergy exists is when we come out in our numbers on June the 12th and vote solidly for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” Ali stated.

He went on to talk about all the atrocities that were meted out the people of Region Six under the rule of the APNU/AFC regime, reminding them of the closure of the sugar estates that placed some 7000 workers on the breadline and virtually killed the Region Six economy.

Ali said since the PPP/C returned to office, vibrancy has been restored in all the sectors in not just the East Berbice-Corentyne region but across the country. He noted that once the PPP has control of the municipalities – of which three of the country’s 10 are found in Region Six alone – and NDCs, similar development and progress will be brought to townships and communities.

President Dr Irfaan Ali at Rose Hall

“We can point a massive transformation across our country that demonstrate to the people of this country that a People’s Progressive Party/Civic has always stood true to its promises that it made to the people of our country… Under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic in less than three years, we have put back money in the pockets of people, whether it’s the sugar workers that we have brought back, whether it’s the temporary jobs that we have created – we have put back money in the pocket of the people,” the President stressed.

According to Ali, it is important to send a strong message to the Opposition that not only is the PPP/C going to retain control of the Rose Hall township but do so by winning all the seats there.

“This election is an opportunity for you to send a very strong message again and that message must be that we are standing strongly behind the People’s Progressive Party/Civic party that has delivered for us, the party that has continuously transformed the lives of people all across this country… Remember the PPP/Civic has always stuck by you and you must always stick by the People’s Progressive party/Civic… We have stood by you and you must stick by us. Remember, on June 12, to stick by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and put your ‘X’ in the box beside the cup… Rose Hall, give the People’s Progressive Party/Civic an overwhelming victory,” Ali declared.

Meanwhile, at Friday’s public meeting in Rose Hall, General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo promised that there will be more accountability and progress in communities and towns that are controlled by the party.

Jagdeo said that the ruling PPP/C is contesting all 610 constituencies in the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) across the country. He noted that those areas that are controlled by the party will enjoy the full support of Central Government.

PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the Rose Hall meeting

He said the PPP Executive has checked and approved all of the promises that are being made on the manifesto flyer that its Candidates are distributing. The General Secretary assured that the party intends to stand by all these promises being made by the local leaders. But according to Jagdeo, the PPP/C is not satisfied with the performance of the NDCs and townships that it controls – something which he promised will change after next week’s local government polls.

“We are not content with the management there too, wherever we control. They too have to improve on managing the bodies that they are controlling. They have to be more accountable to the people. They have to go out into communities and ensure that the development plan of the Government, that that development plan is carried out in a manner that is appropriate to the speed at which we want to change things,” he stated.

The General Secretary went on to say that while the PPP/C had previously won the Rose Hall municipality, he cautioned supporters not to be complacent and turn out to vote.

“We will win again in Rose Hall but you have to come out and make that happen,” he said, adding that the same should be done in all of the other surrounding Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

On this note, Jagdeo pointed out that the PPP/C has a proven track record of achievements and progress that has benefited people not only in Region Six but across the country. This, he noted, is evident in the fact that there has been widespread crossover by many Opposition supporters, who have now joined the PPP in what is termed the “red wave” throughout Guyana.

“I expect every single one of you here tonight for the next… two days to go back to your communities and work to get every single person out on that [Monday] to vote. We can’t take anything for granted. We have to keep our community safe from APNU. We have to keep our children safe from APNU. We have to keep our families safe from APNU and their negative policies. We’re about development for all of Guyana, for every race. People who are coming to us now, they find a place and this party, the PPP family. They’re welcome to [join] us… Once they come to the PPP, they will understand we work for all the people of our country,” the PPP General Secretary stated.