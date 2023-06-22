LGE 2023: PPP candidates to take up positions in tied Berbice constituencies

Rands Baitu and Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had explained that after the ascertainment and declaration of election results by Returning Officer, there were ties at the constituency (first-past-the-post) level in two areas, namely: Seafield/Tempie – Constituency 4 and Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt – Constituency 4.

In order to resolve these ties, the respective Returning Officers were required to draw lots, in the presence of a Magistrate.

This was done today where Ramdat Baitu of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) emerged victorious for the Seafield/Tempie – Constituency 4 and Odesh Tamberine, also of the PPP, won for the Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt – Constituency 4.