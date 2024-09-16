Letter: Traffic and traffic-related issues should be properly regulated

Dear Editor,

There is an urgent need for a total reorganisation of the way traffic and its related issues are handled in our country. I am speaking from the standpoint of the use of our roads, how traffic offences are dealt with, to the major establishment of a traffic department.

We discuss these issues under the following headings:

1. There should be the setting up of a traffic department solely for the issuing of licenses and driving permits. I am talking about the removal of this aspect of licensing from the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Many think that in most of the problems we experience today, the present structure is porous and needs a total restructuring. There is an urgent need for the establishment of a Department of Motor Vehicles, one that has strict rules and regulations dealing with vehicular training and licensing. This reduces the sole dependence on the GPF, who are oftentimes accused of corrupt transactions. In the aforementioned structure framework, there would be a pool of trained and certified instructors who will carry out theoretical as well as practical tests. This reduces the incidence of bribery where; the student driver is unable to pinpoint who would carry out his practical test thus reducing his punchline to bribe.

2. Many operators of vehicles on our roads just cannot drive, I am talking about persons having a license who did not merit it, simply put, they got their driver’s license through fraudulent means; the creole version of that is “They bought their books.” The GPF is seen in a negative light when it comes to the certification of drivers. In the circumstances they have come in for heavy criticism by users of our roads, that is, by pedestrians and other motorable traffic users alike. The consensus is that many persons driving in Guyana are not certified as competent to be behind the wheel of a vehicle, as such, there should be an entire restructuring of the department.

3. Secondly, the penalties for drunk driving and unlicensed drivers in my humble view should be the instant revocation of their licenses. No one has any right to be behind the wheel of a potentially dangerous machine while inebriated, period, end of discussion! This age-old endemic situation has plagued us for too long and it is high time to get rid of the offenders. At this point, I call upon our judicial system to impose heavy penalties for those breaking the law, too many lives are being lost to such wanton lawlessness on our roads. The slogan If you drink don’t drive and if you are driving don’t drink, these laws must be adhered to at all times.

4. The setting up of a database on traffic offenders, that is, information stored in an electronic or computer system, this comes in as a handy tool when administering penalties to errant drivers. Without a database those drivers who are irresponsible and reckless go scot-free. However, with careful tracking of offenders a thorough assessment can be made of who should be permitted to be on our roads and those who should not. Make no mistake, most, and I repeat, most of the vehicular homicides committed on our roads are by repeat offenders, persons who believe that our roads are highways for recklessness. I am therefore calling on the authorities to rein in this reckless endangerment of the lives on our roads, and the time to do so is now!

5. I am on record as calling for the establishment of roundabouts wherever the situation warrants it. Right from the very start I have championed the move to construct these traffic regulators, I am talking about the construction of such fixtures at major junctures on our roadway network. It is cheap (there is no need for traffic lights), it reduces the incidence of speeding, and it is an excellent regulator of traffic. Roundabouts keep the movement of traffic in an orderly and sustained manner.

6. Old and existing traffic signs should be replaced as well as repainted, while there should be the mounting of others especially on our newer roads. Oftentimes drivers are at a loss as to whether streets are one-way or a dual carriageway because there are no signs to direct traffic.

7. Lastly penalties for traffic offences: (a) For drunk driving there should be the revocation of one’s license forthwith! Driving drunk while commandeering a potentially dangerous machine is a recipe for disaster. Do not wait for the inevitable to take place, do not wait for a drunk driver to kill someone, act now and stop the carnage. This applies to those found speeding under the influence of a mind-altering drug. (b) For a person found guilty of committing a vehicular homicide rather than issuing a fine only, authorities should put a moratorium on his driving, for example, place a 10-year ban on his ability to be the holder of a license, when that ban expires, he must go through training to get a new license. (c) For repeat offenders a total ban on that person ever to hold a license. I make reference to this matter in the light of that driver who ploughed through traffic cones and, I would use the term, murdered that police officer. That was his second killing, here is where his driving privileges must come to an abrupt end. Ironically, I am told that the driver is back behind wheels; heaven help us all!While some drivers use our roads with care and caution, on the other hand, some couldn’t care less and are in the constant habit of commandeering their vehicles recklessly. This nonsense has to stop, now!

As we move along this road of progress, our infrastructure marks the signature imprint of modernisation, however, over the years these same roads and highways have become killing fields, bearing the sure signs of retrogression. In this regard, systems must be put in place to bring down the barbarity on our roads; the atrocities that exist daily must be brought to an end now! At this juncture of our development, we cannot allow the wanton destruction of our human resources.

Defensive driving or driving at careful and responsible speeds should be the watchword. I have forwarded this article to The Attorney General and The Minister of Home Affairs, for their consideration.

Respectfully,Neil Adams