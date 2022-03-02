Letter: The final call still lies with the Govt of the day

President Dr Irfaan Ali and members of his new Cabinet

Some people in Guyana can change their views and opinions by the blink of an eye. I have been following the opinion of a former Assistant Commissioner of Police who was also a member of the Police Service Commission under President Granger’s Administration.

Mr Clinton Conway is making the case that Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams is the obvious candidate to be the Commissioner of Police after Commissioner Mr Nigel Hoppie demits office at the end of March, 2022. I am not the right person to comment on the competence of Mr Paul Williams; but I have a simple question to ask the former member of the Police Service Commission, “Why was Mr Paul Williams, with all the qualifications and experience he has, not given the Top Cop job before Commissioner Mr Leslie James?”.

My understanding is that Mr Paul Williams was the most decorated and front-runner from the list of candidates for the Top Cop job; but because of two incidents that involved the killing of six suspected bandits, he was denied the appointment of Commissioner of Police.

At that time, he was in charge of Operations. The Police Service Commission Board Members were instructed by the then “powers of the land” to appoint the number two candidate for the job of Commissioner of Police. I am sure that the Guyanese public would like to be informed in the most credible and honest way of events surrounding that situation.

When Mr Leslie James was appointed Commissioner of Police, he was flabbergasted, it was an unbelievable moment for him, while Mr Paul Williams was surprised and dejected at the announcement. Life is full of surprises; the final call still lies with the Government of the day.

